Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST) dropped 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.57 and last traded at C$1.57. Approximately 19,290 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 57,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.59.

QST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Questor Technology from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Questor Technology from C$1.90 to C$2.10 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Questor Technology from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Acumen Capital decreased their target price on Questor Technology from C$2.75 to C$2.15 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

The firm has a market cap of C$43.11 million and a PE ratio of -13.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 12.55 and a current ratio of 14.11.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

