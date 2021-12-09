QuickSwap Tops One Day Trading Volume of $19.96 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 9th. QuickSwap has a market cap of $85.15 million and approximately $19.96 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QuickSwap has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QuickSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $260.33 or 0.00540575 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QuickSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00056741 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,141.27 or 0.08599381 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00059652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00078835 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,158.30 or 1.00001169 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002802 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuickSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.