QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) will announce earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.09. QuinStreet posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow QuinStreet.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $159.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.99 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 4.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

In other QuinStreet news, Director Robin Josephs sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $373,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,463.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 53,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $818,137.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 188,707 shares of company stock valued at $3,214,134. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,906,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,844,000 after buying an additional 180,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in QuinStreet by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,267,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,717,000 after purchasing an additional 122,278 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in QuinStreet by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,670,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,609,000 after purchasing an additional 49,360 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in QuinStreet by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,529,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after purchasing an additional 78,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in QuinStreet by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,508,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,617,000 after purchasing an additional 123,967 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QNST opened at $18.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.17 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.62. QuinStreet has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $25.99.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

See Also: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuinStreet (QNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.