Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RDUS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Radius Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on Radius Health in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ:RDUS traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.60. 4,360,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,898. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.35. Radius Health has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The company has a market capitalization of $359.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $56.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Radius Health will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $1,842,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Radius Health by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 10,695 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Radius Health by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 261,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,031,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 66,548 shares in the last quarter.

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

