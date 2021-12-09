Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Given “Hold” Rating at SVB Leerink

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by SVB Leerink in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Radius Health from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Radius Health in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Radius Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Radius Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.88.

Shares of Radius Health stock opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $379.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.22. Radius Health has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $26.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.35.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $56.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Radius Health will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,842,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Radius Health by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Radius Health by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Radius Health by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Radius Health by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Radius Health by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

