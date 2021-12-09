Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) had its price objective lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $23.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RDUS. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Radius Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Radius Health in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Radius Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

Shares of Radius Health stock opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.35. Radius Health has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $26.16. The company has a market cap of $379.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $56.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts forecast that Radius Health will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $1,295,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,842,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Radius Health by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after buying an additional 9,018 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Radius Health by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 194,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 22,428 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Radius Health by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Radius Health by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Radius Health by 107,692.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares in the last quarter.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

