Radix (XRD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.86 Million

Radix (CURRENCY:XRD) traded down 17.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One Radix coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000496 BTC on exchanges. Radix has a market cap of $2.88 billion and $1.86 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Radix has traded 41% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004490 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00043424 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007324 BTC.

Radix Profile

Radix (XRD) is a coin. Radix’s total supply is 12,106,864,914 coins and its circulating supply is 12,110,085,100 coins. Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog . Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Radix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

