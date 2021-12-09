Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Shares Gap Up to $30.86

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.86, but opened at $33.04. Radware shares last traded at $32.22, with a volume of 1,646 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on RDWR shares. Oppenheimer lowered Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.76, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Radware had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Radware by 0.9% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,116,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $138,798,000 after buying an additional 35,151 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Radware by 2.0% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,567,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $120,290,000 after purchasing an additional 70,621 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Radware by 19.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,547,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,425,000 after purchasing an additional 416,161 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Radware by 28.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,296,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,919,000 after purchasing an additional 284,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Radware by 7.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,252,000 after purchasing an additional 87,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

