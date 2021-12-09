Radware Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 5,336 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 798% compared to the average volume of 594 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radware by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 68,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radware by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Radware by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Radware by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Radware by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 90,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lowered Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Radware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR traded up $1.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.63. 18,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,786. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 96.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.91. Radware has a fifty-two week low of $24.93 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.77.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Radware had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Radware will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

