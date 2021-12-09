Rage Fan Trading Down 22.1% Over Last 7 Days (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One Rage Fan coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Rage Fan has a total market capitalization of $792,177.68 and $18,068.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rage Fan has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00056776 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,109.31 or 0.08526578 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00059947 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00079001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,334.92 or 1.00292198 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Rage Fan Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rage Fan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rage Fan using one of the exchanges listed above.

