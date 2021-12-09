Raia Drogasil (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Trading 2.7% Higher

Shares of Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) traded up 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.17 and last traded at $4.17. 1,936 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 9,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average is $4.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.0273 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This is an increase from Raia Drogasil’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicine, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics and dermocosmetics. Its stores are supplied by distribution centers located in the states of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Paraná, Goiás, Pernambuco, and Bahia. The company was founded on November 10, 2011 and is headquartered in Butanta, Brazil.

