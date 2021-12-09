Raman Chitkara Sells 1,000 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Director Raman Chitkara sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SITM traded down $22.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $312.07. 336,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,992. The company’s 50-day moving average is $255.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.91. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $75.81 and a one year high of $341.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 472.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.84.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital upped their price target on SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITM. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $854,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,314 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

