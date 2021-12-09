Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,924.07

Shares of Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,924.07 ($25.51) and traded as high as GBX 1,952 ($25.89). Rathbone Brothers shares last traded at GBX 1,916 ($25.41), with a volume of 18,216 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RAT. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,170 ($28.78) target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,500 ($33.15) to GBX 2,600 ($34.48) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,172.25 ($28.81).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,949.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,924.07.

In other news, insider Dharmash Mistry purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,943 ($25.77) per share, for a total transaction of £48,575 ($64,414.53). Also, insider Iain Cummings acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,898 ($25.17) per share, with a total value of £23,725 ($31,461.34). Insiders bought a total of 3,758 shares of company stock valued at $7,245,760 over the last quarter.

About Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT)

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

