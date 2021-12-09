Ravencoin (RVN) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $31.93 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0882 or 0.00000181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $905.43 million and approximately $31.93 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001854 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00057130 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

About Ravencoin

RVN is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 10,264,445,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

