Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Acquired by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,786 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Raymond James worth $10,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 279,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,827,000 after purchasing an additional 90,451 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 270,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,941,000 after purchasing an additional 86,878 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 74.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 48.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 18,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,527,671.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,566 shares of company stock worth $2,348,441 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RJF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.58.

Raymond James stock opened at $98.81 on Thursday. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $60.56 and a twelve month high of $103.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.35. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

