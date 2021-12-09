RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,324 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.23% of RE/MAX worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in RE/MAX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,142,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in RE/MAX by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 9,169 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RE/MAX by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 27,164 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in RE/MAX by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in RE/MAX by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 72,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

RMAX stock opened at $29.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.20 million, a PE ratio of -31.66 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.55.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.80 million. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a positive return on equity of 43.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -97.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RMAX shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.90.

RE/MAX Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

