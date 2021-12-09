Real Good Food (LON:RGD) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.21

Real Good Food plc (LON:RGD) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.21 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.15 ($0.03). Real Good Food shares last traded at GBX 2.20 ($0.03), with a volume of 45,840 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,474.79, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.71. The stock has a market cap of £2.19 million and a P/E ratio of -0.56.

Real Good Food Company Profile (LON:RGD)

Real Good Food plc sources, manufactures, and distributes food products to the manufacturing, wholesale, retail, and export sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Cake Decoration, and Food Ingredients. The company manufactures and sells cake decoration products, including sugar paste, marzipan, soft icings, mallows, and caramels under Renshaw brand; and edible glitters, dusts, powders and food paints, and brushes and pens for sugar craft sector under Rainbow Dust Colors brand.

