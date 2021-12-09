RealFevr (FEVR) One Day Volume Hits $133,938.00

RealFevr (CURRENCY:FEVR) traded down 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Over the last week, RealFevr has traded 13% lower against the dollar. RealFevr has a total market cap of $10.31 million and $133,938.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RealFevr coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

RealFevr Coin Profile

RealFevr’s total supply is 16,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,328,172 coins. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr

RealFevr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealFevr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealFevr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RealFevr using one of the exchanges listed above.

