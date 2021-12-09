Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) PT Lowered to $43.00 at Barclays

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $180.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 20.98% from the stock’s current price.

RETA has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.67.

NASDAQ:RETA opened at $54.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.48. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $46.28 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.50.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,020.49% and a negative return on equity of 81.91%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 428.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.94) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3,160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,533.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

