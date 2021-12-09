Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Aroundtown (AT1)

Aroundtown (ETR: AT1) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/6/2021 – Aroundtown was given a new €7.60 ($8.54) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/25/2021 – Aroundtown was given a new €8.50 ($9.55) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/24/2021 – Aroundtown was given a new €6.20 ($6.97) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

11/24/2021 – Aroundtown was given a new €7.50 ($8.43) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/24/2021 – Aroundtown was given a new €7.80 ($8.76) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/24/2021 – Aroundtown was given a new €7.90 ($8.88) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

10/29/2021 – Aroundtown was given a new €6.40 ($7.19) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/19/2021 – Aroundtown was given a new €7.00 ($7.87) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

10/14/2021 – Aroundtown was given a new €7.60 ($8.54) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

AT1 stock traded down €0.02 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €5.42 ($6.09). The company had a trading volume of 2,812,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Aroundtown SA has a 12 month low of €5.26 ($5.91) and a 12 month high of €7.16 ($8.04). The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion and a PE ratio of 12.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €5.95 and a 200 day moving average of €6.39.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

