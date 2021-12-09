Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Blake Borgeson Sells 9,625 Shares

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Blake Borgeson sold 9,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $195,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ RXRX traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.84. 1,538,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,715. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $42.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.64.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,425.23% and a negative return on equity of 73.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. 29.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

