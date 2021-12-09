RED (RED) Price Tops $0.0058 on Major Exchanges

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 9th. In the last week, RED has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. One RED coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. RED has a total market capitalization of $747,665.46 and approximately $41,423.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.97 or 0.00322792 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007748 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000504 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000081 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

