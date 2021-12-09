Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) vs. Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Critical Review

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) and Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Generac alerts:

Generac has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regal Rexnord has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

88.4% of Generac shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of Regal Rexnord shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Generac shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Regal Rexnord shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Generac and Regal Rexnord, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generac 0 3 15 0 2.83 Regal Rexnord 0 0 2 0 3.00

Generac currently has a consensus target price of $476.39, indicating a potential upside of 29.46%. Regal Rexnord has a consensus target price of $200.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.24%. Given Generac’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Generac is more favorable than Regal Rexnord.

Profitability

This table compares Generac and Regal Rexnord’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generac 15.52% 37.32% 16.39% Regal Rexnord 7.86% 12.96% 7.45%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Generac and Regal Rexnord’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generac $2.49 billion 9.34 $349.33 million $8.24 44.66 Regal Rexnord $2.91 billion 3.81 $189.30 million $6.47 25.29

Generac has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Regal Rexnord. Regal Rexnord is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Generac, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Generac beats Regal Rexnord on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States. The International segment comprises of ottomotors, tower light, pramac, motortech and selmec businesses. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Waukesha, WI.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications. The Industrial Systems segment produces integral motors, generators, alternators and switchgear for industrial applications. The Climate Solutions segment offers small motors, controls, and air moving solutions serving markets including residential and light commercial HVAC, water heaters and commercial refrigeration. The Power Transmission Solutions segment manufactures, sells, and services belt and chain drives, helical and worm gearing, mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, modular plastic belts, conveying chains and components, hydraulic pump drives, large open gearing, and specialty mechanical products serving markets including beverage, bulk handling, metals, special machinery, energy, aerospace, and general industrial. The compan

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.