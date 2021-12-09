Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Holdings Cut by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,755 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,822 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,074,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,678,000 after purchasing an additional 44,190 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 93.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,809,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,524,000 after purchasing an additional 874,226 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,272,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 241.7% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 238,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 168,933 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,918,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

In related news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial stock opened at $22.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.39. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.45.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.56%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

