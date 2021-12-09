Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,235 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,074,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,678,000 after buying an additional 44,190 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,809,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,524,000 after buying an additional 874,226 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,272,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 238,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after buying an additional 168,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. Truist increased their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Shares of RF opened at $22.64 on Thursday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

In related news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.