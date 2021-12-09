Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Acquires 4,236 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 15.3% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $39,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,671,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 78,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,197,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG opened at $322.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.42. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $239.41 and a one year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.