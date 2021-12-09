Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $50.39 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.89.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

