Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Sells 3,354 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,354 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises approximately 0.7% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,414 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,171,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,055,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,167,000 after purchasing an additional 67,618 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total value of $9,775,488.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $1,536,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMC opened at $172.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $87.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.95 and a 1 year high of $174.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.45%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.47.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

