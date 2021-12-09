Renew (LON:RNWH) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Renew (LON:RNWH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RNWH. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($10.21) price target on shares of Renew in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.93) price objective on shares of Renew in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 775 ($10.28).

Shares of LON RNWH opened at GBX 830 ($11.01) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of £653.05 million and a P/E ratio of 27.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 786.99. Renew has a 52-week low of GBX 410.25 ($5.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 889 ($11.79).

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

