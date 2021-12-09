Renew (LON:RNWH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Renew (LON:RNWH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 770 ($10.21) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.93) target price on shares of Renew in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 775 ($10.28).

Shares of LON RNWH opened at GBX 830 ($11.01) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 786.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £653.05 million and a PE ratio of 27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Renew has a 52 week low of GBX 410.25 ($5.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 889 ($11.79).

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

