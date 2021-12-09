Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $44.69

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.69 and last traded at $44.69, with a volume of 822 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.47.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.81.

The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.32.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $39,474.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,022 shares of company stock valued at $521,154. 2.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

