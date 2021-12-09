Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $44.69

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.69 and last traded at $44.69, with a volume of 822 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.47.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.81.
The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.32.
In other Renewable Energy Group news, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $39,474.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,022 shares of company stock valued at $521,154. 2.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)
Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.
