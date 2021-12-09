Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.95

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $38.95 and traded as high as $42.97. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $42.52, with a volume of 27,372 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RTOKY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Rentokil Initial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.95.

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

