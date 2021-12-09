Request Market Capitalization Achieves $470.07 Million (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 9th. Request has a market cap of $470.07 million and $50.94 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000968 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00042426 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.61 or 0.00217525 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,116 coins. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official website is request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.