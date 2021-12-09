Research Analysts’ New Coverage for December, 9th (APEN, BCYC, EVGO, FMCXF, FUBO, FWRD, LIND, ODFL, SAIA, TBCRF)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, December 9th:

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Get Apollo Endosurgery Inc alerts:

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC). The firm issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF). They issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD). Susquehanna issued a positive rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock.

William Blair started coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA). They issued a positive rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Timbercreek Financial (OTC:TBCRF). Canaccord Genuity issued a buy rating on the stock.

Susquehanna started coverage on shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII). They issued a positive rating on the stock.

Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII). The firm issued a positive rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

ING Group began coverage on shares of Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF). ING Group issued a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.