Research Analysts’ New Coverage for December, 9th (APEN, BCYC, EVGO, FMCXF, FUBO, FWRD, LIND, ODFL, SAIA, TBCRF)

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2021

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, December 9th:

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC). The firm issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO). They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF). They issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD). Susquehanna issued a positive rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock.

William Blair started coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA). They issued a positive rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Timbercreek Financial (OTC:TBCRF). Canaccord Genuity issued a buy rating on the stock.

Susquehanna started coverage on shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII). They issued a positive rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

ING Group began coverage on shares of Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF). ING Group issued a hold rating on the stock.

