Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December, 9th (AIR, ALO, ASML, BAS, BN, BNTX, CAT, CBK, CHGG, CMCSA)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, December 9th:

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €159.00 ($178.65) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Get Airbus SE alerts:

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €33.00 ($37.08) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

ASML (EPA:ASML)

was given a €880.00 ($988.76) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €100.00 ($112.36) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €51.00 ($57.30) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was given a $225.00 target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $166.00 to $164.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €6.75 ($7.58) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $62.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $65.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $262.00 to $251.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $48.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €109.00 ($122.47) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 3,100 ($41.11) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €140.00 ($157.30) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €139.00 ($156.18) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €175.00 ($196.63) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) was given a €43.00 ($48.31) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $144.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $34.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $120.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €71.00 ($79.78) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

GameStop (NYSE:GME) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $50.00 to $45.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) was given a €130.00 ($146.07) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €56.00 ($62.92) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €94.10 ($105.73) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $5.00 to $4.25. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €51.00 ($57.30) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc from $71.00 to $77.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) was given a $55.00 price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) was given a $63.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €158.00 ($177.53) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $100.00 to $111.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $56.00 to $52.00. Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. currently has a positive rating on the stock.

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) was given a €41.00 ($46.07) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) was given a €76.00 ($85.39) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $28.00 to $16.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $23.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 5,220 ($69.22) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €135.00 ($151.69) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €40.50 ($45.51) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €30.70 ($34.49) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $166.00 to $175.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €11.20 ($12.58) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $64.00 to $73.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) was given a €18.10 ($20.34) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $40.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €210.00 ($235.96) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.