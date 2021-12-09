Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Pure Storage (PSTG)

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/1/2021 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $33.00 to $36.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $30.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $36.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $25.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $33.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $31.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

PSTG opened at $33.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of -44.12 and a beta of 1.34. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.79 and a 1 year high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $562.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.66 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $921,830.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,986,666.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,147.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 6.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,341,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,201,000 after acquiring an additional 75,499 shares in the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 9.0% in the second quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 63,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 32.2% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 587,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,468,000 after acquiring an additional 142,882 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 193.5% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 86,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 57,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 10.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

