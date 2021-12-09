Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for First Community Bankshares (FCBC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ: FCBC) recently:

12/3/2021 – First Community Bankshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Community Bancshares, Inc. is a multi-state holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia. The bank provides financial, mortgage brokerage and origination and trust services to individuals and commercial customers through full-service banking locations in West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina as well as mortgage brokerage facilities operated by United First Mortgage, Inc. “

11/30/2021 – First Community Bankshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “First Community Bancshares, Inc. is a multi-state holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia. The bank provides financial, mortgage brokerage and origination and trust services to individuals and commercial customers through full-service banking locations in West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina as well as mortgage brokerage facilities operated by United First Mortgage, Inc. “

11/24/2021 – First Community Bankshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Community Bancshares, Inc. is a multi-state holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia. The bank provides financial, mortgage brokerage and origination and trust services to individuals and commercial customers through full-service banking locations in West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina as well as mortgage brokerage facilities operated by United First Mortgage, Inc. “

11/23/2021 – First Community Bankshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “First Community Bancshares, Inc. is a multi-state holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia. The bank provides financial, mortgage brokerage and origination and trust services to individuals and commercial customers through full-service banking locations in West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina as well as mortgage brokerage facilities operated by United First Mortgage, Inc. “

11/3/2021 – First Community Bankshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Community Bancshares, Inc. is a multi-state holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia. The bank provides financial, mortgage brokerage and origination and trust services to individuals and commercial customers through full-service banking locations in West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina as well as mortgage brokerage facilities operated by United First Mortgage, Inc. “

First Community Bankshares stock opened at $33.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.51. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $36.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.13.

Get First Community Bankshares Inc alerts:

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $33.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 million. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 36.98% and a return on equity of 12.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 36.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 49.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 12.4% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 97.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares during the third quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in First Community Bankshares by 115,760.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. 38.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.