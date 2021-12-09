Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December, 9th (ABBN, ABI, ACRS, AZO, BOLT, CELTF, CNS, DG, HFG, KBCSY)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, December 9th:

ABB (VTX:ABBN) was given a CHF 32 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Get ABB Ltd alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) was given a €51.00 ($57.30) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a hold rating.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €115.00 ($129.21) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €51.50 ($57.87) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Spark Networks is a leading provider of online personals in the United States and internationally. Our comprehensive, user-friendly websites offer convenient and safe places for likeminded singles to connect. Many of these connections lead to long term relationships and quite often marriage. “

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Open Lending LLC, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions. Open Lending LLC, formerly known as Nebula Acquisition Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $7.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mister Car Wash Inc. operates car washes. Mister Car Wash Inc. is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. “

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products. Its products include containerboards, sack kraft papers, speciality kraft papers, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, office and printing papers and graphic printing papers as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates and high-barrier films. The company operates primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America and South Africa. Mondi plc is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom. “

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $115.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Nuvve Holding Corp. is accelerating the electrification of transportation through its proprietary vehicle-to-grid technology. Nuvve Holding Corp., formerly known as Newborn Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to a buy rating. They currently have $74.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.