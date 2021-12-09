Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December, 9th (BBY, BREE, CLG, DWF, ECHO, EPWN, EYE, FAN, GGP, GHE)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, December 9th:

Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 360 ($4.77) target price on the stock.

Breedon Group (LON:BREE) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 115 ($1.52) to GBX 113 ($1.50). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG)

had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

DWF Group (LON:DWF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Volution Group (LON:FAN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 560 ($7.43) target price on the stock.

Volution Group (LON:FAN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Volution Group (LON:FAN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 620 ($8.22) price target on the stock.

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) had its speculative buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on the stock.

Gresham House (LON:GHE) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 1,253 ($16.62) to GBX 1,418 ($18.80). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 640 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.28). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Hunting (LON:HTG) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 320 ($4.24) to GBX 200 ($2.65). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ideagen (LON:IDEA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 360 ($4.77) to GBX 330 ($4.38). Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

LENDINVEST (LON:LINV) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 270 ($3.58) to GBX 275 ($3.65). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 74 ($0.98) to GBX 80 ($1.06). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company dedicated to Connecting the World of Medical Products to the Point of CareSM by providing vital supply chain services to healthcare providers and manufacturers of healthcare products. Owens & Minor provides logistics services across the spectrum of medical products from disposable medical supplies to devices and implants. With logistics platforms strategically located in the United States and Europe, Owens & Minor serves markets where three quarters of global healthcare spending occurs. Owens & Minor’s customers span the healthcare market from independent hospitals to large integrated healthcare networks, as well as group purchasing organizations, healthcare products manufacturers, the federal government, and healthcare patients at home through the Byram Healthcare subsidiary. “

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ooma, Inc. provides communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home and mobile users. The Company’s products include Ooma Office for small businesses, Business Promoter, Ooma Telo for home, Ooma end-point devices, Ooma Premier Service for Telo, Talkatone Application as well as caller identification, call-waiting and voice mail services. Ooma, Inc. is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $104.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. Their Research and Development teams are focused on expanding and enhancing their product portfolios and delivering breakthrough technology solutions and are making technological advances designed to keep pace with their rapidly changing marketplace. They have three operating divisions: Security division, Healthcare division & Optoelectronics & Manufacturing division. “

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It offers tablets, dietary supplements and drugs for the treatment of women’s health. The company’s product pipeline consists of Methylphenidate HCl ER 72 mg Tablets, Osmolex ER(TM), Lorzone(R), ConZip(R), Divigel(R) and OB Complete(R). Its delivery system includes Osmodex(R) drug delivery system. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 380 ($5.04) target price on the stock.

OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Provident Financial (LON:PFG) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 210 ($2.78) to GBX 318 ($4.22). They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Porvair (LON:PRV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. “

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $39.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “PRUDENTIAL PLC provides retail financial products and services and fund management to many millions of customers worldwide. Their commitment to the shareholders who own Prudential is to maximise the value over time of their investment. They do this by investing for the long term to develop and bring out the best in their people and their businesses to produce superior products and services, and hence superior financial returns. Their aim is to deliver top quartile performance among their international peer group in terms of total shareholder returns. “

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “RADIUS GLBL INF is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. RADIUS GLBL INF is based in New York. “

Relx (NYSE:RELX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Relx PLC is engaged in providing information solutions. Its products and services comprise intellectual property content delivered through various media, including online, journals and books. The Company’s operating segments consists of Scientific, Technical & Medical, Risk & Business Information; Legal and Exhibitions. RELX PLC, formerly known as Reed Elsevier PLC, is based in LONDON, United Kingdom. “

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $27.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 550 ($7.29) target price on the stock.

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Renault SA designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; electric vehicles; sports vehicles and power train components. The company’s brand name consists of Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors. Renault SA is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Renew (LON:RNWH) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 770 ($10.21) target price on the stock.

Renew (LON:RNWH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 90 ($1.19) target price on the stock.

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 360 ($4.77) to GBX 330 ($4.38). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 400 ($5.30) target price on the stock.

YouGov (LON:YOU) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,500 ($19.89) to GBX 1,640 ($21.75). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

