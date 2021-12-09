Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Advantage Solutions (ADV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ: ADV):

12/1/2021 – Advantage Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Advantage Solutions Inc. is a business solutions provider for consumer goods manufacturers and retailers. The company’s data and technology-enabled omnichannel solutions including sales, retail merchandising, business intelligence, digital commerce and a full suite of marketing services. Advantage Solutions Inc., formerly known as Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

11/30/2021 – Advantage Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Advantage Solutions Inc. is a business solutions provider for consumer goods manufacturers and retailers. The company’s data and technology-enabled omnichannel solutions including sales, retail merchandising, business intelligence, digital commerce and a full suite of marketing services. Advantage Solutions Inc., formerly known as Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

11/22/2021 – Advantage Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Advantage Solutions Inc. is a business solutions provider for consumer goods manufacturers and retailers. The company’s data and technology-enabled omnichannel solutions including sales, retail merchandising, business intelligence, digital commerce and a full suite of marketing services. Advantage Solutions Inc., formerly known as Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

11/19/2021 – Advantage Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Advantage Solutions Inc. is a business solutions provider for consumer goods manufacturers and retailers. The company’s data and technology-enabled omnichannel solutions including sales, retail merchandising, business intelligence, digital commerce and a full suite of marketing services. Advantage Solutions Inc., formerly known as Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

11/11/2021 – Advantage Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Advantage Solutions Inc. is a business solutions provider for consumer goods manufacturers and retailers. The company’s data and technology-enabled omnichannel solutions including sales, retail merchandising, business intelligence, digital commerce and a full suite of marketing services. Advantage Solutions Inc., formerly known as Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Shares of ADV stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $7.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,417. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.44. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 100.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 8.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 23,468 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the third quarter worth $1,434,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the third quarter worth $173,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 11.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

