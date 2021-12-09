Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Equities analysts expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) to announce sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the lowest is $1.46 billion. Resideo Technologies reported sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year sales of $5.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $5.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on REZI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $26.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.64. Resideo Technologies has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $33.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.09.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6,868.8% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6,875.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 36.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 111.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 21.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

