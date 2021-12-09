ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 9.4% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 26,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,508,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 4.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,240,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $798,746,000 after buying an additional 139,261 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 10.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 320,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,127,000 after buying an additional 31,239 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in ResMed by 6.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 592,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,145,000 after buying an additional 35,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 10.4% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RMD opened at $268.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $259.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.31. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.37 and a twelve month high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

In other ResMed news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.33, for a total transaction of $627,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.83, for a total transaction of $2,334,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,903 shares of company stock valued at $12,241,097. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.13.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

