Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Trading 3.5% Higher

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP)’s stock price traded up 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $13.96. 37,413 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 716,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.49.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC cut Resolute Forest Products from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.99.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 10.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RFP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 116.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 341,900.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 160.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile (NYSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.