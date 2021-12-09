REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $583.02 Million

Equities research analysts expect REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) to report $583.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for REV Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $580.05 million and the highest is $588.90 million. REV Group posted sales of $616.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REV Group will report full year sales of $2.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.40 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on REV Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

NYSE REVG opened at $16.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 2.42. REV Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REVG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in REV Group by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 67,052 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 19,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

