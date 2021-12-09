Reviewing Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) & ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH)

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) and ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Donegal Group and ICC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donegal Group 4.30% 5.16% 1.25% ICC 10.61% 7.10% 2.73%

31.5% of Donegal Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.7% of ICC shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Donegal Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of ICC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Donegal Group and ICC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Donegal Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 ICC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Donegal Group and ICC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donegal Group $777.82 million 0.57 $52.81 million $1.15 12.32 ICC $56.52 million 0.94 $3.53 million $2.12 7.65

Donegal Group has higher revenue and earnings than ICC. ICC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Donegal Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Donegal Group has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICC has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ICC beats Donegal Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group, Inc. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities. The Personal Lines of Insurance segment consists of homeowners and private passenger automobile policies. The Commercial Lines of Insurance segment includes commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation policies. The company was founded on August 26, 1986 and is headquartered in Marietta, PA.

About ICC

ICC Holdings, Inc. operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the food and beverage industry. It operates as an insurance carrier primarily underwriting commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, worker’s compensation, and umbrella liability coverage for the food and beverage. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Rock Island, IL.

