Reviewing Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) & WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY)

WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) and Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for WISeKey International and Veritone, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WISeKey International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Veritone 0 2 3 0 2.60

WISeKey International currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 125.87%. Veritone has a consensus price target of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.12%. Given WISeKey International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe WISeKey International is more favorable than Veritone.

Risk and Volatility

WISeKey International has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veritone has a beta of 3.08, suggesting that its share price is 208% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of WISeKey International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of Veritone shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.9% of Veritone shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares WISeKey International and Veritone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WISeKey International N/A N/A N/A Veritone -87.19% -74.18% -31.70%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WISeKey International and Veritone’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WISeKey International $14.78 million 6.57 -$28.66 million N/A N/A Veritone $57.71 million 13.73 -$47.88 million ($2.11) -11.42

WISeKey International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Veritone.

About WISeKey International

WISeKey International Holding Ltd. engages in the provision of digital security technology in the field of cybersecurity, digital identification, and authentication of people and objects. It operates through the following segments: Internet of Things (IoT) and Managed Public Key (mPKI). The IoT segment encompasses the design, manufacturing, sales and distribution of microprocessors operations. The mPKI segment includes all operations relating to the provision of secured access keys, authentication, signing software, certificates and digital security applications. The company was founded by Joao Carlos Creus Moreira and Philippe Doubre in December 2015 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers. The aiWARE SaaS Solutions segment offers solutions through a combination of its direct sales force and indirect channel partners, such as value-added resellers (VARs), distributors, system integrators, managed services providers, and referral partners. The aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services segment sells and markets activities relating to its digital content licensing services business through its direct sales force. The company was founded by Chad Steelberg and Ryan Steelberg in 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

