Revomon (REVO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.26 Million

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. One Revomon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00001585 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Revomon has traded 32.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Revomon has a market cap of $18.98 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00056164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,094.63 or 0.08487478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00059627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00078877 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,239.90 or 0.99993188 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002768 BTC.

About Revomon

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Buying and Selling Revomon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revomon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

