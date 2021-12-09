RH (NYSE:RH) PT Lowered to $766.00 at Citigroup

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $790.00 to $766.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RH. Wedbush reduced their target price on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.73.

NYSE RH opened at $576.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.33. RH has a twelve month low of $411.88 and a twelve month high of $744.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $635.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $663.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. RH had a return on equity of 131.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that RH will post 25.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in RH by 16,366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its stake in RH by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 287,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,240,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in RH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in RH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,105,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

