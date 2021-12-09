RH (NYSE:RH) PT Lowered to $766.00 at Citigroup

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $790.00 to $766.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.76% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on RH. Wedbush reduced their target price on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.73.
NYSE RH opened at $576.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.33. RH has a twelve month low of $411.88 and a twelve month high of $744.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $635.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $663.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in RH by 16,366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its stake in RH by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 287,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,240,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in RH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in RH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,105,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.
RH Company Profile
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
