RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Gap Up to $576.96

RH (NYSE:RH)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $576.96, but opened at $628.00. RH shares last traded at $655.99, with a volume of 25,548 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.73.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $635.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $663.42.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 131.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RH will post 25.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,072,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,093,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 334,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,382,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

