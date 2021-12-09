Rhonda R. Turner Sells 3,100 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Stock

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $80,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BHE traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.50. The company had a trading volume of 96,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,727. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.91. The stock has a market cap of $898.21 million, a P/E ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.00. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $571.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 2.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BHE. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

